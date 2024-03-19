 The legacy lives on: Andrew Firestone's journey from reality TV star to entrepreneur

The legacy lives on: Andrew Firestone’s journey from reality TV star to entrepreneur

Andrew's sharp business acumen has been heavily influenced by family and his deep appreciation for his great-grandfather's work developing the Bridgestone-Firestone company and brands.

David Sickels
andrew-firestone-johnny-g-s4

Andrew Firestone is the great-grandson of Harvey S. Firestone, the founder of Firestone Tire & Rubber Company. Andrew’s last name appears on signs in tire stores around the world, but it wasn’t until the early 2000s that Andrew began to delve into his Firestone roots after rising to fame on the series “The Bachelor.” Since then, Andrew has developed a love and appreciation for the tire industry and the Bridgestone-Firestone company and brands.

Today, Andrew continues his great-grandfather’s legacy as an entrepreneur, founding his own development company in the hospitality industry.

In this episode of Johnny g & Friends, presented by Firestone, Andrew and Johnny g discuss:  

  • Andrew discusses his time on “The Bachelor” (1:40);
  • The relationship between Henry Ford, Thomas Edison and Harvey Firestone (2:53);
  • Andrew and Johnny g discuss how their relationship began over 20 years ago (6:38);
  • Andrew’s wedding story (14:12);
  • How Andrew’s family is involved in promoting the Firestone brand (15:40);
  • Why Andrew is involved in MCing so many charitable events (19:36);
  • Andrew discusses co-founding Stone Park Capital, an equity company dedicated to the hospitality industry (20:58);
  • Andrew describes his visit to Akron, Ohio to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the interstate highway system (21:57)
  • Discussing the Firestone homestead (23:42);
  • What does the Firestone legacy mean to Andrew? (25:47);
  • Rapid fire questions (27:30).

For more episodes of Johnny g & Friends, presented by Firestone, click here. 

