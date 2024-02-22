 Club 3633 nominations for 2024 are open

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
Club 3633

Club 3633 nominations for 2024 are open

Club 3633 is an exclusive group of industry professionals that celebrates the next generation of innovators in the tire industry.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
club3633-nominations-1400

Tire Review is searching for tire industry influencers – someone who is really changing things for the better, innovating and making strides in your company! Nominate them for our 2024 Class of Club 3633 here.

Related Articles

Club 3633 is an exclusive group of industry professionals that celebrates the next generation of innovators in the tire industry. The club takes its name from Charles Goodyear’s patent for the vulcanization of rubber, U.S. Patent 3633, which can be seen as a starting point for the modern tire industry. It is in recognition of his fierce determination and accomplishment that our Club 3633 takes its name.

So, think of someone you work with who’s changing your company for the better. Someone who doesn’t play by the rules. A coworker who truly thinks outside the box and pursues his or her career in the industry with passion and vigor.

Each member of our 2024 class will be featured in the June issue of Tire Review and across Tire Review’s social media platforms. Take a look at who else is a member of this elite industry group here.

If you believe you or someone you know is worthy of recognition at your company, click here to nominate them for our 2024 class of Club 3633.

You May Also Like

Hamaton-New-Unit-Plan
Hankook-Dealer-Meeting-Rob-Williams-QA-1400
Bill-Ziegler-600
Pirelli-mexico-factory-milestone
News

Falken tests new R/T, M/T tires at The King of the Hammers

Seven different competitors fit their vehicles with Wildpeak tires.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Falken-KOH-team

After a three-year hiatus, Team Falken returned to the lakebed in Johnson Valley, California for The King of the Hammers off-roading racing event. Seven different competitors fit their vehicles with Falken’s Wildpeak tires, one of which earned second place in the Every Man Challenge 4500 Class, Shad Kennedy. Team Falken veteran driver Jon Schaefer also finished sixth in the 4600 Class.

Read Full Article

More Club 3633 Posts
Jack of All Trades Brandon Hulon Makes Mark in Tire Business

You’ll never hear our latest Club 3633 member say, “that’s not my job.”

By Madeleine Winer
3633 Headshot
Virginia Tire’s Julie Holmes Creates Opportunities for Upskilling Workforce

Julie said her upbringing instilled a limitless mindset and strong work ethic.

By Madeleine Winer
Where There’s a Will, There’s K&M Tire’s Dave Miller

A 27-year industry veteran, Dave serves as the director of marketing at K&M Tire, where he oversees all marketing initiatives, programs, events and trade shows.

By Christian Hinton
dave miller
TIA’s Matt White: Saving Lives One Training at a Time

Matt White’s tire journey begins on the farm.

By Christian Hinton
Matt white 3633

Other Posts

Yokohama Rubber commits to SBTi validation for sustainable targets

This commitment letter pledges to set and submit targets that are aligned with the SBTi’s target-setting criteria within two years.

By Christian Hinton
Yokohama-greenhouse-gasses-stock-
Michelin sees steady sales volume in 2023 YOY, increases NA market sales

The company said sales for the year amounted to approx. $30.6 billion, down a slight 0.9% from 2022.

By Christian Hinton
Michelin-Magog
Double Coin to participate in this year’s TMC trade show

Double Coin will showcase its EPA Smartway-verified truck tires including the FR610 steer, FD405 drive and the FT115 trailer position tires.

By Christian Hinton
Double-Coin_TMC-1400
SRNA promotes director of product planning for Falken PLT tires

With more than two decades of experience in the tire industry, TJ Johnson is now coming up on eight years with SRNA.

By Christian Hinton
Tsuyoshi-Johnson-SRNA