Club 3633: Austin Hale

He was just three months in working as a commercial sales representative for GCR Tire Centers in Albany, New York, when he realized the value of a professional consultant in OTR tire management. It was then this former college lacrosse player found his niche in the industry.

“What was portrayed to me at that training was that the value of a professional consultant is invaluable, and I fell in love with the business. One of my manufacturers’ representatives at the time was a major mentor to me and expanded on the process that makes up off-the-road total tire management,” he said referring to Yokohama Tire’s Henry Childress, North Atlantic OTR manager. “What I learned from him was in sync with what I learned at the training, and I realized there was a spot for me in the industry.”

About six years ago, Hale joined the team at McCarthy Tire Service as its OTR regional sales manager for the Mid-Atlantic region, and, since then, he’s solidified himself as a leader in OTR tire management. Currently, he’s in charge of OTR sales, inventory forecasting and existing market development for his region. In addition, he gets to work in his specialty—managing the implementation and maintenance of his department’s partners’ total tire management programs.

“It’s cradle-to-grave asset tracking with precise cost-capturing, inspection data and out-of-service data” he says. “We’re then able benchmark utilization to see if there’s a change they need to make on the site that can improve tire wear and lowers costs. When an end-user comes to you and says, ‘My goal is to lower my tire cost, and you can have my business if you can tell me how to do it,’ we can. It’s through total tire management.”

In addition, Hale’s role as OTR regional sales manager includes leading a 20-person team and overseeing training and development of OTR sales professionals and technicians. He takes a hands-on approach in developing his team by having newer staff not only shadow senior OTR sales professionals, but also OTR tire technicians.

“From a technical aspect, this type of exposure to the industry paired with other training outlets expedites the training plan of an OTR sales professional,” he says.