Connect with us

What's Treading

Vredestein’s Growth & 2022 Plans [Audio]

Madeleine Winer

on

On the heels of its latest all-terrain tire launch with the Pinza AT, the Vredestein brand is making its mark in the North American market. So, what does the brand have planned for 2022? And what about down the line?

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

In this episode of What’s Treading with Tire Review, presented by AAPEX 2022, we’re joined by Abhishek Bisht, assistant vice president of the Americas at Apollo Tyres, to talk about the growth the company has experienced since 2019 and what its plans are for the new year. Bisht also discusses Apollo’s long-term strategy in the North American market and what the company hopes to accomplish in five to 10 years.

Listen here or subscribe to What’s Treading on Apple PodcastsSpotify and Google Podcasts. Or, watch a video version of this episode here or on YouTube

Advertisement
In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

What's Treading: The Switch to Scheduling Out Tire & Service Work

Podcasts: Top Shops Share Tips on Recruiting, Retaining Employees

Podcasts: Akron Stories Project Brings Rubber Worker Histories to Life

Podcasts: Private Equity Heats Up Tire Retail M&A in First Half of 2021

Advertisement

on

Vredestein's Growth & 2022 Plans [Audio]

on

Breaking the Buying Trance with Steve Ferrante

on

Breaking the Buying Trance with Steve Ferrante

on

Auto Care CEO Breaks Down Right to Repair Issue
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Passenger/Light Truck: Vredestein Enters LT Segment in N.A. With Pinza A/T Launch

Passenger/Light Truck: Sneak Peek: Kenda Tire’s Next-Gen Mud-Terrain Tire

Tires: Bridgestone Launches New Alenza AS Ultra Tire

Commercial Tires: Reducing Commercial Truck Fuel Costs Starts with Tire Care

News: RoboTire Shows Off Tire Changing Technology at SEMA Show 2021

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Kafko International Ltd.

Kafko International Ltd.
Contact: Rick MorgandoPhone: 8477630333Phone: 8477630333Fax: 8477630334
3555 W Howard St, Skokie IL 60076
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

steve ferrante whats treading steve ferrante whats treading

What's Treading

Breaking the Buying Trance with Steve Ferrante
Steve Ferrante What's Treading Steve Ferrante What's Treading

What's Treading

Breaking the Buying Trance with Steve Ferrante
Connect
Tire Review Magazine