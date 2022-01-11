Vredestein’s Growth & 2022 Plans [Audio]

On the heels of its latest all-terrain tire launch with the Pinza AT , the Vredestein brand is making its mark in the North American market. So, what does the brand have planned for 2022? And what about down the line?

In this episode of What’s Treading with Tire Review, presented by AAPEX 2022, we’re joined by Abhishek Bisht, assistant vice president of the Americas at Apollo Tyres, to talk about the growth the company has experienced since 2019 and what its plans are for the new year. Bisht also discusses Apollo’s long-term strategy in the North American market and what the company hopes to accomplish in five to 10 years.

Listen here or subscribe to What’s Treading on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts. Or, watch a video version of this episode here or on YouTube.