 Apollo Tires debuts marketing campaign for longhaul truck tires at TMC

This campaign comes one year after Apollo Tires debuted its long-haul truck tire range at the TMC Expo.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Apollo Tires US debuted a new integrated marketing campaign titled ‘Smart Tires for Not Smart Roads’ at the TMC Expo in New Orleans, LA from March 4-7. This campaign comes a year after Apollo Tires debuted its long-haul truck tire range at the TMC Expo.

The campaign was shot in California City and Lake Tahoe, CA and begins by showcasing a variety of road conditions that long-haul truck drivers are no stranger to, including potholes, cracked roads and roads covered in snow and rain and how Apollo long-haul “smart tires” stand up to any test, the company said.

Every Apollo truck and bus tire is produced at one of Apollo’s global manufacturing facilities. Apollo Tires also offers a complimentary road hazard warranty on all commercial vehicle tires. In addition to this, Apollo said it offers rapid nationwide delivery, domestic inventory and a 72-month workmanship and material warranty.

GRI has appointed Barry Guildford as global commercial director (GCD), effective March 1. As the GCD, Guilford will lead the global sales and marketing organization of GRI. In his most recent role as the head of region northeast Europe & head of sales of ContiTrade at Continental, GRI said Guilford orchestrated the overhaul of automotive retail networks across multiple countries. His initiatives in EV car service diversification, fleet business development and digital fleet management solutions set new standards in the industry, the company said.

