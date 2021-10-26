Connect with us

Apollo Tyres Brings Vredestein Tire Brand to India

The Vredestein brand entered India with tire sizes of 15 to 20 inches in the passenger vehicle segment.

Danielle Hess

on

Apollo Tyres has launched its premium European brand, Vredestein, in India. The Vredestein brand of tires will be manufactured at facilities in India, and will cater to the premium and luxury segment in passenger cars, while the two-wheeler tires from the brand would cater to the growing superbiking segment in India, the company said.

The Vredestein brand entered India with 15-to 20-inch sizes in the passenger vehicle segment. While Vredestein’s Ultrac Vorti caters to premium luxury sedans, its Ultrac caters to premium hatchback and sedans like Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Baleno. The two-wheeler tires from Vredestein, Centauro NS and ST, will cater to the entire sport touring and super sports range of motorcycles like BMW, Ducati, Aprilia, Triumph, Kawasaki, Suzuki, Honda and Yamaha, Apollo Tyres said.

Vredestein’s passenger vehicle range carries a touch of renowned automobile designer, Giorgetto Giugiaro, while the two-wheeler range has been designed by the famous Italian design house, Frascoli Design, Apollo said. The tires being introduced in the Indian market have been tested across major tracks in Europe and India and have achieved podium positions in various automotive magazine tests in Europe and the U.S., according to the company.

Apollo Tyres said it will use its existing network of business partners, especially premium Tier I counters, to sell the Vredestein brand. Going forward, the company may consider setting up specialist counters for the Vredestein brand, the company said. As a new entrant into India, Vredestein has a distinct advantage, Apollo Tyres said, due to its access to Apollo Tyres’ sales and service network across the country.

Apollo Tyres said Vredestein has a rich heritage in the world of tires. Established in the Netherlands in 1909, the company has acquired increasing international recognition over the decades as a premium tire brand. Today, Vredestein is a distinctive tire brand, thanks to its ongoing focus on innovation, investments in high-performance technology and stunning designs, the company said. In 2009, Vredestein was acquired by Apollo Tyres Ltd.

