Apollo Tyres Brings Vredestein Tire Brand to India

Apollo Tyres has launched its premium European brand, Vredestein, in India. The Vredestein brand of tires will be manufactured at facilities in India, and will cater to the premium and luxury segment in passenger cars, while the two-wheeler tires from the brand would cater to the growing superbiking segment in India, the company said.

The Vredestein brand entered India with 15-to 20-inch sizes in the passenger vehicle segment. While Vredestein’s Ultrac Vorti caters to premium luxury sedans, its Ultrac caters to premium hatchback and sedans like Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Baleno. The two-wheeler tires from Vredestein, Centauro NS and ST, will cater to the entire sport touring and super sports range of motorcycles like BMW, Ducati, Aprilia, Triumph, Kawasaki, Suzuki, Honda and Yamaha, Apollo Tyres said. Vredestein’s passenger vehicle range carries a touch of renowned automobile designer, Giorgetto Giugiaro, while the two-wheeler range has been designed by the famous Italian design house, Frascoli Design, Apollo said. The tires being introduced in the Indian market have been tested across major tracks in Europe and India and have achieved podium positions in various automotive magazine tests in Europe and the U.S., according to the company.

