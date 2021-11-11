After years of testing its performance in different climates across three continents, Vredestein is unveiling its Pinza A/T tire range in North America — a pick-up truck and SUV all-terrain tire that’s capable yet comfortable, according to Abhishek Bisht, assistant vice president of the Americas at Apollo Tyres .

To kick off the launch, the company recently debuted the Pinza A/T flashing across billboards in Times Square.

“When we brought the Vredestein brand to North America a little over a year ago, we introduced a range of passenger-car tires that were developed specifically for the unique needs of drivers in this market,” Bisht said in a news release. “In the year since, we have been lauded by customers, media and independent testing authorities for the quality, value and performance of our products. Our expansion into the all-terrain category with the comfortably rugged Vredestein Pinza A/T is a moment worthy of celebration.”

As Bisht said, the Vredestein Pinza A/T went through multiple rounds of testing to ensure it was a truly balanced all-terrain tire offering.

“We tested multiple specifications and designs,” he said. “[It took] hundreds of thousands of miles of on and off road driving to get the product to where it is today.”

Abhishek Bisht, assistant vice president of the Americas at Apollo Tyres, said the Vredestein brand is known in Europe for quality, reliability and aesthetics and the company will translate that to the American market.

The product today features an aggressive tread design and quiet on-road performance while also delivering durability to venture off-road, the company said. The tire will initially be available in 47 sizes, which includes 22 light truck sizes, and 15 additional sizes will be launched later on in 2022. The Pinza A/T rollout marks Vredestein’s entry into the pick-up segment, and the tire is available in both metric and LT variants, Bisht added. The Pinza A/T is now available for purchase in the Americas.

Some of the key features of the Vredestein Pinza A/T include:

Available in both metric and LT variants

“Silent Groove” and multi-pitch technology for quieter operation than competing all-terrain tires, according to Bisht;

Stone ejectors and three-ply triplex casing for enhanced durability and protection against external damage;

A jagged-edge shoulder design that delivers rugged aesthetics and full capability in mud, sand and snow;

An interlocking sipe design that provides tread stability;

A severe snowflake rating.

The Vredestein Pinza A/T is an all-terrain tire for pick-up trucks and SUVs.

Bringing Vredestein’s European roots to the Americas

According to Bisht, “Vredestein brings the finesse and refinement of European lineage and design to the American consumers. The commercial solutions, the marketing communications and the product development are all going to be bespoke for the U.S. and the brand will always have the European sophistication to top it off.”

The company aims to maintain what the Vredestein brand is known for in the European market — quality, reliability and aesthetics — and translate that to the American market as it continues to spread its reach among tire dealers, Bisht added.