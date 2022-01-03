Vredestein Previews New 2022 Products, Long-Term Strategy

Connect with us
We’re joined by Abhishek Bisht, assistant vice president of the Americas at Apollo Tyres, to talk about the growth the company has experienced since 2019 and what its plans are for the new year.
On the heels of its latest all-terrain tire launch with the Pinza AT, the Vredestein brand is making its mark in the North American market. In 2019, the brand debuted with its Hypertrac UHP tire, and since then it has grown its presence in the independent tire dealer channel across North America. So, what does the brand have planned for 2022? And what about down the line?

In this episode of What’s Treading with Tire Review, we’re joined by Abhishek Bisht, assistant vice president of the Americas at Apollo Tyres, to talk about the growth the company has experienced since 2019 and what its plans are for the new year. Bisht also discusses Apollo’s long-term strategy in the North American market and what the company hopes to accomplish in five to 10 years.

