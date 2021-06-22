Triangle TB576 OTR Radial Introduced for Mobile Cranes

Triangle Tire is introducing the TB576 (E-2) OTR radial tire in the U.S. for high-speed crane applications.
Features of the tire include:
- Straight rib design for good comfort in high-speed applications.
- Longitudinal shoulder design for dependable traction and even wear.
- Innovatively designed crown with a stepped stone ejection groove to prevent stone pinching and improve traction.
- Reinforced ribs connecting with circumferential blocks for good performance on and off the road.
- In addition to the 525/80R25 (20.5R25) size, the TB576 (E-2) is available in the 385/95R24 (14.00R24) and 385/95R25 (14.00R25) sizes.
