Triangle TB576 OTR Radial Introduced for Mobile Cranes

Triangle Tire is introducing the TB576 (E-2) OTR radial tire in the U.S. for high-speed crane applications.

Features of the tire include:

Straight rib design for good comfort in high-speed applications.

Longitudinal shoulder design for dependable traction and even wear.

Innovatively designed crown with a stepped stone ejection groove to prevent stone pinching and improve traction.

Reinforced ribs connecting with circumferential blocks for good performance on and off the road.

In addition to the 525/80R25 (20.5R25) size, the TB576 (E-2) is available in the 385/95R24 (14.00R24) and 385/95R25 (14.00R25) sizes.

In addition to the 525/80R25 (20.5R25) size, the TB576 (E-2) is available in the 385/95R24 (14.00R24) and 385/95R25 (14.00R25) sizes.