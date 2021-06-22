Connect with us
Triangle-TB576-with-crane

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires

Triangle TB576 OTR Radial Introduced for Mobile Cranes

Triangle Tire has introduced the TB576 (E-2) OTR radial for high-speed crane use.
Tire Review Staff

Triangle Tire is introducing the TB576 (E-2) OTR radial tire in the U.S. for high-speed crane applications.

Features of the tire include:

  • Straight rib design for good comfort in high-speed applications.
  • Longitudinal shoulder design for dependable traction and even wear.
  • Innovatively designed crown with a stepped stone ejection groove to prevent stone pinching and improve traction.
  • Reinforced ribs connecting with circumferential blocks for good performance on and off the road.
  • In addition to the 525/80R25 (20.5R25) size, the TB576 (E-2) is available in the 385/95R24 (14.00R24) and 385/95R25 (14.00R25) sizes.

Triangle TB576 OTR Radial Introduced for Mobile Cranes

Skid Steer Tires: Application-Specific Tires Reduce Downtime

CEAT Specialty Introduces Spraymax VF Tire

Steering Your Farmer Customers in the Right Direction
OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires

CEAT Specialty Introduces Spraymax VF Tire
OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires

Skid Steer Tires: Application-Specific Tires Reduce Downtime
