Bridgestone Spotlights New M863 All-Position Radial Tire

Bridgestone Americas says it has introduced the M863 all-position radial tire designed to help deliver increased durability for on- and off-highway fleets.

Other key features of the M863 lineup include:

Stone rejector platforms: Help prevent trapped stones from pushing deeper;

into tread grooves and piercing belt layer, damaging and exposing belts to rust;

Block sipes: Promote traction by slicing through water for a solid grip on wet roads;

Stabilizing tie bars: Help reduce block squirm to fight irregular wear and extend tread life;

Wide flow-through grooves: Evacuate water effectively for solid wet traction.

The Bridgestone M863 is currently available in four sizes: 11R22.5, 11R24.5, 315/80R22.5, and 12R22.5, with more sizes expected to become available in 2023.