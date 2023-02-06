 Bridgestone Spotlights New M863 All-Position Radial Tire

Bridgestone Spotlights New M863 All-Position Radial Tire

The new M863 line of all-position radial tires aligns with the “Economy” and “Efficiency” values of the Bridgestone E8 Commitment.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

Bridgestone Americas says it has introduced the M863 all-position radial tire designed to help deliver increased durability for on- and off-highway fleets.

Other key features of the M863 lineup include: 

  • Stone rejector platforms: Help prevent trapped stones from pushing deeper;
  • into tread grooves and piercing belt layer, damaging and exposing belts to rust;
  • Block sipes: Promote traction by slicing through water for a solid grip on wet roads; 
  • Stabilizing tie bars: Help reduce block squirm to fight irregular wear and extend tread life; 
  • Wide flow-through grooves: Evacuate water effectively for solid wet traction. 

The Bridgestone M863 is currently available in four sizes: 11R22.5, 11R24.5, 315/80R22.5, and 12R22.5, with more sizes expected to become available in 2023. 

