Triangle Tire CEO Cicero Retires, Campbell Metcalfe Named Successor

Manny Cicero will retire as CEO of Triangle Tire USA , effective June 30, capping a 43-year career in the tire industry.

Cicero will continue to serve the company in an advisory role, Triangle Tire says.

Cicero joined Triangle in December 2015 as the CEO of the newly formed American subsidiary, Triangle Tire USA, with the purpose of establishing a U.S. presence, growing Triangle brand equity and shifting the company’s distribution strategy away from brokers to long-term U.S. distribution partners, the company says.

Campbell Metcalfe, vice president of finance and operations for Triangle Tire USA, is being promoted to the CEO position. Metcalfe, who joined Triangle Tire USA in 2018, has more than two decades of tire industry experience.

Metcalfe was vice president of supply chain management for Resource Label Group before joining Triangle Tire USA. He previously held a variety of financial management positions for Bridgestone Americas from 1994 to 2015.