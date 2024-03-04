Maxam releases new sizes for its AgilXtra I-3 implement tire

Maxam Tire has introduced new VF sizes for the AgilXtra I-3 implement product series. Maxam said its AgilXtra VF technology solutions deliver the capability to carry heavier loads at high speeds while ensuring both increased tire traction and minimizing soil compaction.

Maxam said it continues to focus its efforts on developing VF technology solutions that can meet the challenge of mixed terrains, loads, applications and high speeds without compromising performance or endurance. With the increasing demand for more yield and greater food production, the farming market is demanding larger equipment in both size and load capable of operating at higher speeds.

Maxam said its AgilXtra products are radial tires designed with a steel-belted construction utilizing a directional tread design for high resistance to punctures or field hazards. The tire includes an optimized tread pattern for more field traction, roading and self-cleaning while minimizing vibrations at high transport speeds, the company says. Now coupled with VF Technology, its new sizes in the series will allow implements or tankers to either carry 40% more tire load at normal air pressures or operate at 40% less air pressure for the same tire load significantly reducing ground pressure, Maxam said. This enables the tires to work in either heavier load or higher speed applications and/or reduce the impact on soil conditions ensuring increased productivity or crop yields.