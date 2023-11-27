Yokohama Off-Highway Tires Launches Pair of New Radial Wheel Loader Tires

Yokohama Off-Highway Tires has released two new, deep-tread L-5 Galaxy radial wheel loader/dozer tires. The company said its new tires provide construction, quarry and mining operators with tough performers in both hard rock and muddy surfaces. The company said all-steel Galaxy LDSR 500 and Galaxy LDSR 510 radial L-5s both feature an extra-deep tread with cut-resistant compound, tread rubber depth for longer wear, high turn-up construction that reinforces sidewalls for stability and comfort, buttressed shoulders and hefty two-star load ratings.

The company said the Galaxy LDSR 500 radial is ideal for operations in rocky conditions on wheel loaders and earth movers working at the face of mines and quarries, or at rock-strewn construction sites. The LDSR 500 features a new compound for resistance to wear, cuts and chip damage. Shoulder tie bars minimize lug flexing to prevent cracking and heat generation on long cycles in the LDSR 500.

Yokohama Off-Highway Tires launched the Galaxy LDSR 500 in the 20.5R25 and 23.5R25 sizes, both with two-star load ratings, permitting loads of 25,300 pounds and 31,900 pounds per tire, respectively.

Like the LDSR 500, the Galaxy LDSR 510 L-5 also features all-steel radial construction and cut-resistant compound, but Yokohama said its extra-deep lug tread pattern delivers high traction in mud and sand. The LDSR 510 radial is also built to minimize vibration during operations. The deep voids in the Galaxy LDSR 510 are optimized for self-cleaning, while specially engineered grooves in the lugs add grip and durability to the lugs, Yokohama said.

The Galaxy LDSR 510 has been launched in the 17.5R25, 20.5R25 and 23.5R25 sizes, all with two-star ratings. Additional sizes for the LDSR 500 and LDSR 510, including 29-inch tires, are coming soon, according to Yokohama Off-Highway Tires America.