April 10, 2019

TBC Brands Introduces Trailer King RST Tire

TBC Brands has introduced the Trailer King RST Tire. The ST radial tire is Trailer King’s latest ST tire built for modern trailer applications.

This tire is produced with segmented molds for uniformity and a modern appearance, the company says. The RST’s tread depth is designed to reduce rolling resistance and heat buildup to maximize the life of the tire. Most sizes feature a nylon overlay construction.

The Trailer King RST is now available in the following size and load range combinations:

• ST175/80R13 C and ST175/80R13 D
• ST185/80R13 C and ST185/80R13 D
• ST205/75R14 C and ST205/75R14 D
• ST215/75R14 C and ST215/75R14 D
• ST205/75R15 C and ST205/75R15 D
• ST225/75R15 D and ST225/75R15 E
• ST235/80R16 E and ST235/80R16 F
• ST235/85R16 E and ST235/85R16 F

