 What a Steady Market Means for OTR Tire Dealers

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
What's Treading

What a Steady Market Means for OTR Tire Dealers

Triangle Tire's OTR Director Stephen Reynolds gives us the details on the current state of demand, as well as where he sees the market heading as we approach 2024.

David Sickels
By David Sickels
WT-triangle-1400x700

Reading the tea leaves is never simple for an OTR tire dealer. With the market so closely tied to typically cyclical industries like construction, mining, agriculture and forestry, many OTR tire dealers will tell you they’ve experienced their fair share of both feast and famine.

Related Articles

So far this year, though, the OTR tire market has been relatively steady, according to Triangle Tire’s OTR Director Stephen Reynolds.

“If there’s one thing that I’ve found to be true in the OTR world, it’s that it’s a variable rollercoaster. It’s always either going up or down. So if you can maintain a flat line, that’s something of a moral victory in my opinion,” Reynolds says.

In this episode of What’s Treading with Tire Review, Reynolds gives us the details on the current state of demand, as well as where he sees the market heading as we approach 2024. Plus, we learn about how freight rates and Triangle Tire’s recent warehousing expansion are affecting tire dealers.

This is an audio-only version of our episode with Triangle Tire’s OTR Director Stephen Reynolds. Go ahead, you’re already here – take a listen! But, if you’re looking for moving pictures, click here.

You May Also Like

WT-continental-1400x700
Johnnyg sullivan tire
Giti Tire What's Treading Dave Poling
Johnny G & Friends

Chabill’s Tire’s Beth Barron: People, Analytics Drive Business Growth (Audio)

In this episode of Johnny g & Friends, hear from Beth about how she grappled with the loss of her father, changes she has made since and how she’s grooming the next generation of leaders at Chabill’s Tire & Auto Service.

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer

Growing up, Beth Barron watched her father, Charley Gowland and his business partner, Billy Parker, open the first Chabill’s Tire & Auto Service center in Morgan City, Louisiana. in the late ‘60s. For Charley, he looked at it as a huge business opportunity, which has blossomed into 19 stores over the past 55 years. Yet if you asked a college-aged Beth at the time if she’d take over the business one day, her answer would have been “No.” But when you have rubber in your veins, it’s hard to escape.

Read Full Article

More What's Treading Posts
Tire Changer Technology to Help Improve Productivity [Audio]

We’re joined by Rick Kennedy, product manager at Coats, who shares what new technology is essential for investing in a tire changer today.

By Madeleine Winer
Whats-Treading-Rick-Kennedy-Coats
EV Tires: What Do You Need to Know (Audio)

Learn how different tiremakers are addressing EVs and how your shop can prepare to see more EVs in your bays down the line.

By Madeleine Winer
Whats-Treading-EV-Tires
Big O’s Brian Maciak: ‘We have Aggressive Plans’ for Growth [Audio]

Big O Tires’ President Brian Maciak explains the franchise’s growth strategy and how it looking to better support dealers.

By Madeleine Winer
Big O Tires Brian Maciak
Maine Right to Repair Update with VIP Tires & Service’s Tim Winkeler

Tim Winkeler, president and CEO of VIP Tires & Service, shares how his team is leading the effort to educate consumers about right-to-repair in Maine.

By Madeleine Winer
Whats-Treading-Tim Winkeler-VIP-Tires-right-to-repair

Other Posts

What a Steady Market Means for OTR Tire Dealers

Triangle Tire’s OTR Director Stephen Reynolds gives us the details on the current state of demand, as well as where he sees the market heading as we approach 2024.

By David Sickels
WT-triangle-1400x700
How Diversification Opens Doors for Wegmann Automotive

We discuss how Wegmann Automotive is growing its business, especially in the wheel weights and TPMS categories.

By Madeleine Winer
Whats-Treading-wegmann-1400x700
2024 OTR Tire Conference Early Bird Deadline is Sept. 13

Early bird registration for the 2024 Off-the-Road Tire Conference ends September 13th.

By Christian Hinton
OTR conference
From Manual to Robots: RoboTire’s Impact on the Tire Shop Floor

We learn how RoboTire technology was designed to help technicians and what’s next for company.

By Madeleine Winer
Whats-Treading-robotire-1400x700