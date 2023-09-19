What a Steady Market Means for OTR Tire Dealers

Reading the tea leaves is never simple for an OTR tire dealer. With the market so closely tied to typically cyclical industries like construction, mining, agriculture and forestry, many OTR tire dealers will tell you they’ve experienced their fair share of both feast and famine.

So far this year, though, the OTR tire market has been relatively steady, according to Triangle Tire’s OTR Director Stephen Reynolds.

“If there’s one thing that I’ve found to be true in the OTR world, it’s that it’s a variable rollercoaster. It’s always either going up or down. So if you can maintain a flat line, that’s something of a moral victory in my opinion,” Reynolds says.

In this episode of What’s Treading with Tire Review, Reynolds gives us the details on the current state of demand, as well as where he sees the market heading as we approach 2024. Plus, we learn about how freight rates and Triangle Tire’s recent warehousing expansion are affecting tire dealers.

