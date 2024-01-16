Yokohama Off-Highway Tires releases new irrigation tire design with the Alliance 778

Yokohama Off-Highway Tires America has released a new design for irrigation tires with a Y-shaped center block for the Alliance 778 irrigation tire. The overlapping Y shapes in the centerline of the zero-degree lug pattern improve both traction and durability compared to traditional lug patterns, Yokohama Off-Highway said.

“You are guaranteed to be operating in wet conditions with an irrigation tire, so you absolutely need great traction,” said James Crouch, Yokohama Off-Highway Tires America national segment manager—agriculture and forestry. “But you also want to minimize rutting and make sure every tire on every tower keeps itself clean, no matter which direction the tire is operating in. We completely redesigned the Alliance 778 irrigation tire to meet the very specific needs of farmers under irrigation.”

Under the overlapping-Y centerline is a sturdy tie bar that improves durability and service life. Crouch added that farmers and ag tire dealers asked for a compound that resists cracking from year-round exposure to the elements.

Yokohama Off-Highway Tires introduced the Alliance 778 irrigation tire in three sizes, 290/85D38 (11.2-38), 290/85D24 (11.2-24) and 380/85D24 (14.9-24).