 Yokohama Off-Highway Tires releases new irrigation tire design with the Alliance 778

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires

Yokohama Off-Highway Tires releases new irrigation tire design with the Alliance 778

Overlapping Y shapes in the centerline of the zero-degree lug pattern can improve traction and durability, Yokohama Off-Highway Tires said.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Alliance-778-Yokohama-OHT

Yokohama Off-Highway Tires America has released a new design for irrigation tires with a Y-shaped center block for the Alliance 778 irrigation tire. The overlapping Y shapes in the centerline of the zero-degree lug pattern improve both traction and durability compared to traditional lug patterns, Yokohama Off-Highway said.

“You are guaranteed to be operating in wet conditions with an irrigation tire, so you absolutely need great traction,” said James Crouch, Yokohama Off-Highway Tires America national segment manager—agriculture and forestry. “But you also want to minimize rutting and make sure every tire on every tower keeps itself clean, no matter which direction the tire is operating in. We completely redesigned the Alliance 778 irrigation tire to meet the very specific needs of farmers under irrigation.”

Under the overlapping-Y centerline is a sturdy tie bar that improves durability and service life. Crouch added that farmers and ag tire dealers asked for a compound that resists cracking from year-round exposure to the elements.

Yokohama Off-Highway Tires introduced the Alliance 778 irrigation tire in three sizes, 290/85D38 (11.2-38), 290/85D24 (11.2-24) and 380/85D24 (14.9-24).

Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Corporation unveiled a new snow chain-integrated tire technology on the Hyundai Motor Group YouTube channel. Snow chain-integrated tire technology uses shape memory alloy modules that are located inside the wheel and tire. These modules protrude to act as a snow chain when an electrical signal is received. Unlike traditional snow chains that are complicated to install and remove, this technology will automatically deploy shape memory alloy snow chains at the push of a button, helping to improve safety in snowy conditions.

