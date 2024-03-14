GRI’s Green XLR Earth, Ultimate Green XT tires to include highly sustainable materials

GRI unveiled its “Next Generation” of environmentally-friendly specialty tires with high sustainable material content. GRI’s agriculture tire range, the Green XLR Earth series, now comes with 87.3% sustainable material while the Ultimate Green XT material handling tire has 93.5% sustainable material.

This product launch took place at “The Green Impact 2024” in Sri Lanka, an event that brought together industry professionals and media personnel from across the globe.

Bureau Veritas – a global business-to-business service provider in the field of testing, inspection and certification – validated GRI’s commitment to environmental responsibility by attesting to the carbon footprint reduction of the “green” specialty tires.

“The ‘Next Generation’ of GRI’s green tires are more than just products; they are symbols of our unwavering dedication to sustainability,” said Prabhash Subasinghe, managing director of GRI. “With the highest percentage of sustainable materials, these agriculture and material handling tires represent a beacon of hope for a greener tomorrow. From its conception to its production, every aspect has been meticulously crafted to minimize environmental impact without compromising on performance.”