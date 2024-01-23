GRI introduces new radial flotation tire, the Green XLR F88

GRI has introduced its latest radial flotation tire, the Green XLR F88, to its radial tire portfolio. The tire manufacturer said the Green XLR F88 is a radial flotation tire that comes in size 800/55R26.5 and is specially designed and developed for slurry tankers and trailers.

GRI said the tire’s center block tread design ensures performance on road and greater flotation off road. The tires also feature wide tread width and dual angle block lugs that GRI said provides traction and stability on the road. The F88 includes sturdy impact belts and a wide tread that for machine stability while reducing soil compaction. The Green XLR F88 also has high-speed ratings of D & E for on-road performance.

“Our radial flotation tire range will be developed further, and we are expanding its product portfolio carefully, wherever necessary and required by market demand,” Dr. Mahesha Ranasoma, CEO of GRI said. “The addition of this new radial floatation tire for the trailers is a result of the expansion of R&D capabilities in the GRI production facilities.”