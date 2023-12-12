 Yokohama Off-Highway Expands RT41 Radial Tire Size for ADTs

Yokohama Off-Highway Tires added a 29-in. tire size option for articulated trucks and loaders.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Yokohama-RT41-Radial-tire

The Yokohama RT41 875/65R29 radial tire is now available for use on articulated dump trucks (ADTs) as a dual-marked E-4/L-4 tire. Yokohama said with its cut-and-chip-resistant compound, high-traction block tread pattern and all-steel construction, the Yokohama RT41 has durability and dependability in the harsh environments of quarries and mines around the world.

“The 875/65R29 RT41 radial has been a success on loaders operating in shot rock, gravel, and soft underfoot conditions, and it has passed the rigorous testing to also be designated an E-4 tire for articulated dump trucks,” said Dhananjay Bisht, product manager—earthmoving, construction and industrial tires for Yokohama Off-Highway Tires America, Inc.

Bisht adds that the convenience of stocking a single 29-inch high-performance tire for both E-4 and L-4 applications makes purchasing and inventory management more efficient for both tire dealers and quarry or mine managers. The Yokohama RT41 is also available as a dual-marked E-4*/L-4 in 23.5R25, 26.5R25 and 29.5R25.

