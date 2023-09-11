Yokohama Upgrades Agri-Transport Tires with High-Load Sizes

Yokohama Off-Highway Tires upgraded the performance of its Alliance 885 line of agri-transport tires with new, high-load 850/50R30.5 and 710/40R22.5 configurations—popular sizes for modern manure tankers, spreaders and sprayers.

The 850/50R30.5 Alliance 885 has a 182D load index, capable of carrying up to 18,700 pounds (8500 kg) at speeds of up to 40 mph (65 km/h). The company said the tire’s radial construction enhances tire performance, improves roading and reduces compaction.

The Alliance 885 features an innovative curved-lug tread pattern with great traction in the field, quick self-cleaning, rounded shoulders to minimize crop damage and soil ruts, and a dense centerline for stability on the road.

In addition to the 850/50R30.5 size, Yokohama Off-Highway Tires introduced a new Alliance 885 flotation radial in 710/40R22.5 with a 165D load index. With a load carrying capacity of up to 11,400 pounds (5150 kg) and a speed rating of 40 mph (65 km/h), the new radial size is an ideal replacement for tires on a long list of tankers, carts, and sprayers, Yokohama said.