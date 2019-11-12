Trelleborg Will Unveil CTIS+ Inside at Agritechnica 2019

Trelleborg Wheel Systems will unveil the new Trelleborg CTIS+ Inside at Agritechnica 2019, jointly developed with Dana Incorporated.

The CTIS+ Inside is a full OEM integrated central pressure control system. This allows the tractor driver to inflate or deflate the tire pressure directly from the tractor cabin, according to the recommended pressure calculated by the advanced Trelleborg Load Calculator (TLC) software.

During the inflation operation, the TLC algorithm instructs the Mechatronic Control Unit (MCU) by Dana, which independently controls the distribution of air pressure for each wheel, through the Trelleborg manifolds installed on each inner rim. The Trelleborg manifold prevents air leakage between the stator and the rotary elements thanks to its design which includes the Trelleborg in-house developed rotary seal. Finally, the air reaches the tire chamber through the advanced wheel valve developed by Dana which avoids the risk of tire leakages during operations. During the deflation, the TLC software and the MCU instruct the wheel valve to release tire pressure according to the recommended values.

In addition, The CTIS+ was designed to be smart and easy to use by the operator. After the machine is configured using the TLC Software, depending on the selected operation, farmers can see the actual and recommended tire pressure from the cabin monitor.

The CTIS+ Inside will be launched at a joint press conference with Dana Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. on Trelleborg’s stand at Agritechnica (Hall 20, booth A04).