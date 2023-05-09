Yokohama Completes Acquisition of Trelleborg Wheel Systems

Yokohama Rubber announced it has completed the acquisition of all outstanding shares of Trelleborg Wheel Systems Holding AB (TWS) from Trelleborg AB. From the second quarter of fiscal 2023, Yokohama Rubber said its consolidated accounts will include TWS, the estimated impact of which is currently under examination.

According to the manufacturer, the TWS acquisition is part of its strategic initiatives to expand its OHT business. Yokohama Rubber believes that, among commercial tires, the OHT segment is capable of securing stably high earnings.

Yokohama said this acquisition will lead to further growth of its OHT business through synergies generated by the combined strengths of both companies in all areas, from the development of new products and services to manufacturing, sales, quality control and sustainability.