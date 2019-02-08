Trelleborg to Introduce New Ag Tires at Farm Machinery Show

Trelleborg Wheel Systems will present a series of new tires and innovations designed to improve field performance, reduce soil compaction and make life easier for professional producers and custom applicators in North America at the National Machinery Show 2019.

“Since opening our Spartanburg, South Carolina, USA factory in 2015, we have been working extremely hard to develop a full range of tires specifically designed for the North American market,” Andrea Masella, director of sales for Trelleborg’s Agricultural Tires’ North and Central American division. “One tire we are excited to unveil is our new 480/80R50 TM600, which features a new innovative tread design. The tire was developed to fill the gap between the R1-W and R2 tread types and has already received numerous positive reviews from the farm community. The new TM600 is the ideal solution for producers looking for versatility in their operations, who need a tire for heavy and wet field operations, as well as light road use.”

In addition to the TM600 tire, new sizes developed for custom applications will also be on display. Trelleborg’s answer to the demanding scenarios of spreader machines and grain cart applications, the IF900/65R32, VF750/50R26, VF1050/50R32 from Trelleborg’s TM3000 range have been designed with TMBlue and ProgressiveTraction Technology. Another important innovation present at the show will be the VF800/70R38 TM1000 –also offered with ProgressiveTraction and specifically designed to maximize the performance of modern HHP tractors. The IF and VF sizes satisfy the need to carry a high load capacity while limiting soil compaction during spreading operations.

Farming professionals will be able to view Trelleborg’s new products and innovations at booth 5021 in the South Wing of the National Farm Machinery Show from Feb. 13-16. For more information, visit www.trelleborg.com/wheels/us.