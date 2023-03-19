 Trelleborg Wheel Systems Launches 'My TWS Hub'

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
News

Trelleborg Wheel Systems Launches ‘My TWS Hub’

Trelleborg's new full-feature B2B dealers’ portal launched March 13.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
My-TWS-Hub

Trelleborg Wheel Systems announced its new B2B online portal, “My TWS Hub,” which will help dealers manage their tire stocks and streamline deliveries to customers worldwide in the agriculture, material handling and construction industries.

Related Articles

Trelleborg said My TWS Hub promises easy access to more intuitive search filters so dealers can select the ideal tire for their customers by brand, segment or keyword. E-learning and news sections are intended to expand their knowledge base of products and services available in the company portfolio, so dealers are more equipped to offer advanced technical support and personalized service to customers in their market.

The new portal helps dealers manage their inventory more effectively, seeing stock availability and delivery times and monitoring deliveries through the new order tracking feature. In addition, customers worldwide can access additional features from e-learning and online technical support in 13 different languages.

You May Also Like

OK-Tire-Blackhawk-award
BMW Maxxis OE
Mass-Right-to-repair
Michelin Nova Scotia plant_
News

Trelleborg Exhibits Tires for Construction Applications at ConExpo 2023

The company presented its Brawler HPS Soft Ride and EMR1042 tires, highlighting their durability and productivity.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Trelleborg Ag ConExpo

Trelleborg will showcase its tire solutions for critical construction applications at ConExpo in Las Vegas through March 18. Attendees have the opportunity to view its Brawler HPS Soft Ride tire and its EMR1042 tire, which offer better productivity, increased rider comfort and extended tire life, according to the company.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
ATD Hosts Grand Opening for Salt Lake City Distribution Center

The new DC was built to better serve ATD customers in the Salt Lake City community.

By Madeleine Winer
ATD Salt Lake City Distribution Center
Massachusetts to Enforce Right to Repair Law Starting June 1

“The people of Massachusetts deserve the benefit of the law they approved more than two years ago,” the state’s attorney general said.

By Madeleine Winer
Auto Care Association Signs on to Global Right to Repair Reform

The Auto Care Association and other global associations release 10 best practice guidelines for legislators.

By Christian Hinton
Bill Hanvey Right to Repair
Bridgestone Previews New VZT Construction Tire

The VZT 25 in. construction tire is designed for loader and grader applications.

By Christian Hinton
Bridgestone OTR ConExpo

Other Posts

Goodyear Celebrates 2023 Women Make America Award Honoree

Goodyear’s Jenny Paige will be celebrated at the 2023 Women Make America Awards gala in Washington, D.C.

By Christian Hinton
Hankook Acquires Autonomous Driving Startup ‘3Secondz’

Hankook & Company says the acquisition is part of its strategy to pursue a “digital transformation.”

By Christian Hinton
Hankook-Company-HQ
TIA Seeking Nominations for Board of Directors

TIA is accepting nominations for four board positions from eligible individuals employed by TIA-member companies.

By Christian Hinton
TIA-board
Autel, Repairify Announce Exclusive North American Agreement

Autel said Repairify will provide remote diagnostics, calibrations and services.

By Christian Hinton
Autel Repairify collaboration