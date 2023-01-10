Yokohama Acquisition of Trelleborg to be Completed in Early 2023

The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd. announced that the acquisition of all outstanding shares of Trelleborg Wheel Systems Holding AB, which was announced on March 25, 2022, now is expected to be completed in the first half of 2023 rather than the originally planned second half of 2022.

Yokohama said the reason for the delay is due to the shares being subject to the completion of reviews by the competition law authorities of each country and region. Based on the current status and taking into account the period required for future procedures, the expected timing of the acquisition completion has been changed.

Yokohama said the change in the timing of the completion of the acquisition will have little impact on the company’s fiscal 2022 consolidated financial results. Yokohama Rubber said it will promptly provide notice of the exact date of the share transfer once decided and any other related events that may emerge.