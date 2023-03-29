Yokohama Rubber Gains UK Clearance for Trelleborg Aquisition

The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd. announced that on March 28, the Competition and Markets Authority (United Kingdom) granted unconditional clearance of the planned acquisition of all outstanding shares of Trelleborg Wheel Systems Holding AB, a Swedish company engaged in the manufacture and sale of off-highway tires for agricultural and industrial machinery, which was originally announced on March 25, 2022.

As a result, the transaction now has been approved in all countries and regions that require prior approval based on the applicable antitrust laws, the company said. Yokohama Rubber will proceed with all remaining procedures necessary for completion of the share transfer, which is anticipated to take place in the first half of 2023. The company said it will promptly disclose when any matters that should be announced occur.