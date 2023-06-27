 TPMS Manufacturers Urge Technicians to Update Tool Software

TPMS Manufacturers Urge Technicians to Update Tool Software

TPMS manufacturers and TIA launched the "Update Your TPMS Tools!" campaign during National Tire Safety Week.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Dont-wait-update-TPMS

To remind auto service technicians and service facilities that they must keep their TPMS tool software updated regularly, a group of TPMS tool and sensor manufacturers, along with the Tire Industry Association (TIA), launched a national public service campaign called “Update Your TPMS Tools!”

The Coalition of TPMS Manufacturers, including ATEQ, Bartec, Continental, and Schrader, along with the TIA, come together to tackle the challenge faced by technicians who have not kept their TPMS tool software up to date. According to manufacturers, having up to date software is particularly essential with the introduction of the latest generation of TPMS sensors. By updating TPMS tool software, technicians can prevent TPMS service issues and avoid unnecessary delays, ultimately delivering improved customer service.

TIA said the “Update Your TPMS Tools!” campaign web page offers links to software update downloads for many of the most popular TPMS tools. Technicians can also check with their tool manufacturer’s website to find links for TPMS tool software updates.

News

Discount Tire Named ANC Sports Agency of Record

ANC was named Discount Tire’s sports agency of record for sport advertising partnerships.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Ad Sales Discount Tire

Discount Tire has named ANC its Sports Agency of Record handling sports advertisements. In this role, ANC will serve as the exclusive advertising sales representative and a strategic planning partner for the brand’s TV visual signage in professional and college team sports facilities across the country.

ANC began working with Discount Tire eight years ago, primarily handling spot buys for the retailer in key markets of growth on a short-term basis. Earlier this year, ANC helped Discount Tire secure an advertising package built around TV visible signage in the World Baseball Classic. ANC said it will work with Discount Tire’s internal media planning and buying teams on additional special events as its core responsibilities as the agency of record handling sports advertisement.

Read Full Article

