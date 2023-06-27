TPMS Manufacturers Urge Technicians to Update Tool Software

To remind auto service technicians and service facilities that they must keep their TPMS tool software updated regularly, a group of TPMS tool and sensor manufacturers, along with the Tire Industry Association (TIA), launched a national public service campaign called “Update Your TPMS Tools!”

The Coalition of TPMS Manufacturers, including ATEQ, Bartec, Continental, and Schrader, along with the TIA, come together to tackle the challenge faced by technicians who have not kept their TPMS tool software up to date. According to manufacturers, having up to date software is particularly essential with the introduction of the latest generation of TPMS sensors. By updating TPMS tool software, technicians can prevent TPMS service issues and avoid unnecessary delays, ultimately delivering improved customer service.

TIA said the “Update Your TPMS Tools!” campaign web page offers links to software update downloads for many of the most popular TPMS tools. Technicians can also check with their tool manufacturer’s website to find links for TPMS tool software updates.