Bartec USA Adds to Field Service Team

Bartec USA has expanded its field service team with the hiring of Cody Rainwater for the southwestern region.

“We are pleased to have Cody join our field service team, where he will be supporting distributors and end-user customers alike throughout the southwest and west coast,” said Ed Jones, director of sales. “Having direct employees helps to make sure our customers are getting the support and focus they need to properly service TPMS.”

Based in Las Vegas, Rainwater has over a decade of experience in the automotive industry at various levels including auto sales and service.