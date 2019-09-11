Titan Expands R-1 Tread Design

Titan International, Inc. has expanded its R-1 tread design.

Available in the Goodyear Optitorque line, the radial sizes are new R-1 options for high horsepower tractors in arid farming regions; scraper applications and sprayers, including large flotation options.

“Up until now, these larger flotation sizes have only been offered in an R-1W tread, a tire designed for wet field conditions that has 20 to 25% deeper lugs than R-1 tires,” said Scott Sloan, ag product manager at Titan. “We’re seeing increased demand from original equipment manufacturers, dealers and customers in areas where an R-1 is more beneficial and cost-effective than an R-1W tire. We’re excited to offer a solution for growers in these applications.”

The deeper lug of the R-1W can cause field damage when heavy equipment is operated in hard-pan soil conditions. This damage may include lug or cleat marks, disrupted soil and end-row ruts. Long transport runs may also cause premature wear to R-1W tires. The Optitorque R-1 tread pattern is better able to handle the demands of high-torque scraper applications on hard surfaces with less soil disruption.



Titan offers VF1000/50R25CFO and VF1050/50R32CFO sizes, with the expanded Optitorque lineup including both row crop and industry-unique flotation sizes, many with Low Sidewall Technology (LSW).

New sizes include: LSW710/65R46, VF1000/50R25CFO, VF1050/50R32CFO, 380/105R54, 380/80R38, 420/85R34, 480/80R50, 800/70R38, LSW680/50R46, LSW800/55R46, VF480/80R50 and LSW480/70R54.

The new sizes complement the existing lineup of sizes ranging from 230 mm to 750 mm section widths.

For more information, visit www.titan-intl.com.