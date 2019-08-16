Titan to Host Equipment Rodeo at Farm Progress Show

Titan’s Ride ‘N” Drive event at a local farm show.

Titan International, Inc. is hosting the first-ever LSW Equipment Rodeo with three live field demonstrations at its Ride ‘N’ Drive area at the annual Farm Progress Show on Aug. 27-29 in Decatur, Illinois.

The event will take place at 1:30 p.m. daily during the show. Show goers that attend one of the LSW Equipment Rodeos will be entered to win an LSW Ultimate Upgrade — a Low Sidewall Technology (LSW) tire setup for the equipment of their choice.

“Farm Progress Show is about showcasing the latest in agriculture, and that’s why we wanted to introduce an equipment rodeo to the show,” said Scott Sloan, ag product manager for Titan. “We want to demonstrate that we’re more than just the big LSW flotation tires. This showcase will give attendees a preview of how LSW is a solution for any farm equipment.”

The LSW Equipment Rodeo will feature LSW tires for 4WD flotation setups, MFWD row crop configurations, grain carts, sprayers and combines with commentary from Sloan and ag tech expert Chad Colby of Colby Ag Tech. Titan will also have live side-by-side demonstrations to compare the benefits of LSW Super Singles versus track machines and conventional dual tire setups.

In addition to the LSW Equipment Rodeo, show attendees can test drive machines equipped with the latest tire technologies at Titan’s Ride ‘N’ Drive, including a tractor setup with the world’s largest farm tires: the Goodyear LSW1400/30R46. Test drives will be available all day each day of the show outside of the LSW Equipment Rodeo times.



Titan will host its annual tire auction benefiting FFA on Wednesday, Aug. 28 at 2 p.m. in booth 933. The auctions have benefitted thousands of FFA students across the U.S. since 1996, according to Titan. Funds are used to support agricultural education programs. In 2018, Titan raised more than $91,000 for regional FFA chapters. With 100% of auction proceeds supporting regional FFA chapters, the auctions allow show attendees to purchase Titan and Goodyear Farm Tires at highly discounted prices. The top auction bidder will receive an additional $1,000 rebate redeemable for Titan and Goodyear Farm Tire purchases.

“We recognize the direct benefits that organizations like FFA have on students in both rural and suburban communities. We’re proud to support their initiatives any way we can,” said Sloan. “The annual tire auctions are our way of ensuring all students have access to develop their leadership skills to their fullest potential.”



As this year’s show wristband sponsor, all Farm Progress Show attendees can show their wristband in the Titan booth to receive a $100 rebate. Attendees can also enter for the chance to win a $5,000 in-booth tire rebate giveaway. Plus, Titan will give away a set of the new Goodyear R14 crossover tires for compact tractors.