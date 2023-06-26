Titan to Bring New Big Bud 700 to Farm Progress 2023

Titan International has partnered with Big Equipment Co. to bring the new 2023 model of Big Bud 700 to the Titan booth #933 at Farm Progress 2023 in Decatur, Illinois. Additionally, Titan said it will showcase the latest tire technologies, have daily giveaways, raise funds for Indiana/Illinois FFA and host meet-and-greets with influential farming personalities.

For the first time in 40 years, Titan said the Big Equipment Company is producing brand new Big Bud tractors.

“It’s not uncommon for our old Big Buds to run strong for decades, even into the 40,000-hour mark,” said Ron Harmon, owner of Big Equipment Company. “We wanted to duplicate that again by making everything easily accessible, with common parts and no restrictions on the owner in terms of repairs. But we also wanted to make it heavier duty than anything we’ve made before.”

Titan said the Big Bud 700 is available with multiple Low Sidewall Technology (LSW) configuration options, including dual or single Goodyear Optitorque LSW710/65R46 R-1 tires, ideal for scraper applications, all the way up to the Goodyear Optitrac LSW1400/30R46 R-1W.