Titan, OTTPA Partner on Second Season of Young Guns

Titan International (Titan) and Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pulling Association (OTTPA) announced a second year of partnership after the first season of the Outlaw Young Guns program — a series of competitions created to engage and attract younger drivers to the motorsport, ranging in ages from 16 to 25. More than 30 youth drivers enrolled in the program last season.

As title sponsor of the series last season, Titan said it worked with OTTPA to identify opportunities to give back to the communities that hosted Young Guns pulls. Titan and OTTPA matched funds to present six $1,000 checks to FFA state chapters at events held in Whitewright, Texas; Montgomery City, Missouri; Mound City, Kansas; Des Moines, Iowa; Wisner, Nebraska; and Madison, South Dakota.

“We are so thankful to Titan for their commitment as title sponsor of the Young Guns program for a second season. We share the same values when it comes to investing in this country’s youth and providing opportunities that build their confidence and help them grow,” said Dave Nelson, executive vice president of OTTPA. “Last season was incredibly successful, and we look forward to continuing to grow the program this year with Titan’s support.”