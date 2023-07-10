Ernst & Young Announces Paul Reitz as Entrepreneur of the Year

Ernst & Young announced that Paul Reitz, CEO of Titan International was named an Entrepreneur of the Year 2023 Midwest Award winner.

Reitz was selected by an independent judging panel made up of previous award winners, leading CEOs, investors and other regional business leaders. The company said candidates were evaluated based on their demonstration of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.

“This is truly an honor to be personally recognized, but ultimately, it’s a testament to the fact that we have an exceptional team in place at Titan,” Paul Reitz, CEO at Titan, said.

As a Midwest award winner, Reitz is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2023 National Awards. The National Award winners including the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will be announced in November at the Strategic Growth Forum. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the World Entrepreneur Of The Year Award in June 2024.