 Ernst & Young Announces Paul Reitz as Entrepreneur of the Year

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
People

Ernst & Young Announces Paul Reitz as Entrepreneur of the Year

Reitz was selected by an independent judging panel made up of previous award winners, leading CEOs, investors and other regional business leaders.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Annoucing-Winners_Titan-1400

Ernst & Young announced that Paul Reitz, CEO of Titan International was named an Entrepreneur of the Year 2023 Midwest Award winner.

Related Articles

Reitz was selected by an independent judging panel made up of previous award winners, leading CEOs, investors and other regional business leaders. The company said candidates were evaluated based on their demonstration of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.

“This is truly an honor to be personally recognized, but ultimately, it’s a testament to the fact that we have an exceptional team in place at Titan,” Paul Reitz, CEO at Titan, said.

As a Midwest award winner, Reitz is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2023 National Awards. The National Award winners including the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will be announced in November at the Strategic Growth Forum. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the World Entrepreneur Of The Year Award in June 2024.

You May Also Like

Northern Rock Automotive Tire Pros Logan Leslie
GRI-Simon-Giorgi
COMBOReitz
People

Ralson Tire North America Announces New President

RTNA appointed Jim Mayfield as the company’s new president to guide its TBR expansion.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Jim_Mayfield

Tire industry executive Jim Mayfield has been promoted to president of Ralson Tire North America. Ralson recently entered the global commercial truck tire (TBR) market with a new medium/heavy truck tire manufacturing facility.

Mayfield previously served as executive vice president for RTNA. The company is supplying two TBR brands, Ralson and Accelus.

Read Full Article

More People Posts
Tire Industry Project Welcomes New Executive Director

Larisa Kryachkova will help lead the Tire Industry Project towards its enhanced sustainability mission.

By Christian Hinton
TIP-New-ED-
Fountain Tire Names Kurt Timchuk MVP at Owners’ Convention

Twenty-year Fountain Tire veteran Kurt Timchuk surpassed his store’s financial targets.

By Christian Hinton
Kurt-Timchuk-MVP
Bartec USA Announces New Technical Support Manager

Shannon Jacob joins as technical support manager for Bartec USA with years of industry experience.

By Christian Hinton
Bartec-shannon-jacob
Continental Tire Appoints New PLT Sales Directors

Ron Sinclair, Dave Deronne and Bob Jones are appointed as sales leaders for Continental Tire’s sales department.

By Christian Hinton
Conti-PLT-sales

Other Posts

Marangoni Nominated for Multiple Awards at Recircle Awards 2023

Marangoni announced it was selected as a finalist in six categories at Recircle Awards 2023.

By Christian Hinton
Titan to Bring New Big Bud 700 to Farm Progress 2023

Titan has partnered with Big Equipment Company to showcase the new 2023 Big Bud 700 model at Farm Progress 2023.

By Christian Hinton
Titan-Big-Bud-700
Tire Hall of Fame Nominations Due This Friday

The award is open to manufacturers, inventors, publishers, equipment suppliers, tire association executives, tire dealers, tire and rubber recyclers and retreaders.

By Christian Hinton
Roy Littlefield TIA
Chapel Hill Tire Recognized for Automotive Service Excellence

Chapel Hill Tire’s Crabtree Valley and Woodcroft locations have achieved ASE’s Blue Seal of Excellence recognition.

By Christian Hinton
Chapel-Hill-Tire-New-Location-1400