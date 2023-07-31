TireHub Celebrates Fifth Anniversary

TireHub, the national tire distributor co-founded by The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (Goodyear) and Bridgestone Americas (Bridgestone), recently celebrated its fifth anniversary. TireHub says it has added or relocated 12 TireHub Logistics Centers (TLCs) in the last 18 months, bringing the total network to 80 TLCs. The company says it has plans to add more in the coming months and is also slated to open its first regional distribution center later this year.

“Every new facility we open demonstrates our commitment and ability to serve dealers and retailers across the United States,” TireHub CEO Ted Becker said. “We are focused on providing more premium Goodyear and Bridgestone products to more markets and customers across the United States. TireHub’s growth trajectory remains strong despite industry and market challenges.”

“Along with the support of our shareholders, the success we have experienced is due to the hard work and dedication of our Hubbers,” Becker continued. “Our first five years have been momentous, and TireHub isn’t slowing down anytime soon. We look forward to more growth in the months and years ahead.”