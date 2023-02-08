 Flynn's Tire Wholesale Expands, Relocates PA Warehouse

The New Stanton, Pennsylvania, warehouse offers more than triple the square footage and tire storage capacity than the previous location.

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer
Flynn's Tire Wholesale

Flynn’s Tire Wholesale (FTW), the wholesale division of the Flynn’s Tire Group, has relocated its Greensburg, Pennsylvania, warehouse to nearby New Stanton, Pennsylvania, investing in a new, 150,000-square-foot facility that offers more than triple the square footage and tire storage capacity than the previous location, the company said. The new warehouse also features 22 loading docks as well as large training and conference rooms.

Warehouse Manager Spencer Shearer said the new warehouse will offer customers greater inventory selection and a more accessible location.

Demand for tires has rapidly increased in recent years, the company said. Flynn’s Tire Group said it responded to this growth by opening a 150,000-square-foot warehouse in Masury, Ohio, in 2020. Now, with the addition of the new warehouse in New Stanton, FTW’s total warehouse space measures approximately 400,000 square feet. Additionally, in the past two years, FTW has increased its fleet of delivery trucks and tire sales more than 50%. In 2022, FTW distributed over 1.4 million tires from its warehouses, the company said. Currently, there are over 450,000 consumer tires in stock and 70 fleet vehicles serving Pennsylvania, Ohio, New York, Maryland, and West Virginia, Flynn’s Tire Group said.

“This investment in building and technology allows us to serve our customers more effectively and give our customers and our associates a better overall experience,” said Joe Flynn III, Flynn’s Tire Group president. The facility will feature new, advanced technologies for the FTW division, such as an Intelliguide Wire System (among others), aimed at increasing storage density, enhancing productivity and ensuring tracking accuracy.

Flynn’s Tire Group, parent company of FTW, was founded in 1964 in Sharon, Pennsylvania by the Flynn family. Over the past six decades, the company has grown to become a well-known regional tire dealer and wholesaler, boasting 37 locations across Ohio and Pennsylvania in retail, wholesale and commercial.

Flynn’s Tire Group said FTW is paving the way for the future of wholesale tire distribution, and it looks forward to expanding into new markets, acquiring additional warehouses and ensuring its customers the best experience.

