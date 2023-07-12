TireHub Appoints John Cavanaugh As Chief Financial Officer

TireHub, the national tire distributor co-founded by Bridgestone Americas (Bridgestone) and The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (Goodyear), announced that it appointed John Cavanaugh to the role of chief financial officer (CFO), effective July 1.

“John is a seasoned finance executive who brings more than 15 years of tire industry experience to TireHub,” TireHub CEO Ted Becker said. “I am confident he will add a new level of strategic vision to our leadership team as we continue our trajectory of dynamic growth.”

An industry veteran, Cavanaugh worked at Goodyear for over 15 years in a variety of financial leadership positions. Most recently, he served as CFO & VP of Administration at GOJO Industries, Inc, the global leader in B2B hand hygiene solutions.

“I am excited to join TireHub in its mission to transfom the industry as it focuses on the needs of dealers and their growth,” TireHub’s newest executive John Cavanaugh said. “It is a privilege to join this leadership team and build upon the already strong foundation.”

Outgoing CFO Scott King will aid in the transition before stepping down to begin his retirement later this year.