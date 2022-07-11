Connect with us
Bridgestone Recall 1400

News

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Recalls Certain Kelly Armorsteel KDM I tires

Advertisement
Avatar

on

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is recalling certain Kelly Armorsteel KDM I tires, size 11R22.5 with DOT date code 3419. The company says the potential number of units affected is 76.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The date code in the tire identification number (TIN) was incorrectly embossed on the tire, which may make it illegible. As such, these tires fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 119, “New Pneumatic Tires-Other Than Passenger Cars.” An illegible date code on the tire may prevent drivers from determining the age of the tire, potentially resulting in prolonged usage, thereby increasing the risk of a crash.

Dealers will replace the tires, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed July 15, 2022.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

News: Gopuff partners with Openbay

News: Bridgestone Donates in Support of Boys & Girls Clubs of America

News: Sensata Develops Bluetooth TPMS System

News: USTMA Gives National Tire Safety Week Tips

Advertisement

on

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Recalls Certain Kelly Armorsteel KDM I tires

on

Drive Partners with Babcox Media for Upcoming Drive Expo

on

Yokohama Tire Announces Tire Tips Video Series

on

Toco Warranty Partners with Openbay to offer Openbay+
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Passenger/Light Truck: Tires for Pickup Trucks are Picking Up Speed

TPMS: TPMS Service Basics: That’s Right, It Can Be That Simple

Commercial Tires: Yokohama Tire Launches New Regional Trailer Tire

Service: The Brake Pad Copper Controversy

Service: ADAS Calibration: Sensor Operation & Calibration Myths

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance

Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance
Contact: Dan RadarPhone: 210-492-4868Fax: 210-492-4890
2706 Treble Creek, San Antonio TX 78258
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Bridgestone-TireConnect-Functionalit-Enable-Direct-Referrals Bridgestone-TireConnect-Functionalit-Enable-Direct-Referrals

News

Bridgestone’s TireConnect Enables Direct Referrals
TireHub-Curtis Brison President North America TireHub-Curtis Brison President North America

People

Hankook Tire America President to Step Down July 1
Pomp’s-Tire-Service-Announces-Acquisition-Whalen-Tires Pomp’s-Tire-Service-Announces-Acquisition-Whalen-Tires

News

Pomp’s Tire Service Announces Acquisition of Whalen Tires
AAPEX-Awards AAPEX-Awards

News

AAPEX 2022 Introduces Programs to Attract Automotive Aftermarket Talent
Connect
Tire Review Magazine