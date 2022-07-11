Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Recalls Certain Kelly Armorsteel KDM I tires

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is recalling certain Kelly Armorsteel KDM I tires, size 11R22.5 with DOT date code 3419. The company says the potential number of units affected is 76 .

The date code in the tire identification number (TIN) was incorrectly embossed on the tire, which may make it illegible. As such, these tires fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 119, “New Pneumatic Tires-Other Than Passenger Cars.” An illegible date code on the tire may prevent drivers from determining the age of the tire, potentially resulting in prolonged usage, thereby increasing the risk of a crash.

Dealers will replace the tires, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed July 15, 2022.