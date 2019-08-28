Products/Raybestos
August 28, 2019

Raybestos Adds New Rotor Part Numbers for 2019 Ram 1500, Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Tire Review Staff

Raybestos Adds New Rotor Part Numbers for 2019 Ram 1500, Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Raybestos has expanded its R-Line and Specialty line with the addition of new rotor part numbers for the 2019 Ram 1500 and Chevrolet Silverado 1500, according to Kristin Grons, marketing manager for Brake Parts Inc. LLC (BPI).

Created for everyday driving conditions, Raybestos R-Line rotors deliver one of the most complete application-specific lines on the market, the company says. They match OE fit, form and function as well as meet SAE standard for tensile strength. Specialty line rotors provide application-specific designs with enhanced metallurgy to keep brakes cooler in demanding situations and severe duty use.

