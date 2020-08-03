First Brands Group Acquires Brake Parts Inc., Champion Labs

First Brands Group (formerly TRICO Group) , a global automotive parts manufacturer, has acquired Brake Parts Inc (BPI) , which manufactures and markets brake products including the full line of Raybestos -branded brake parts, and Champion Laboratories Inc., a full-line filtration manufacturer with LuberFiner as a leading brand.

Click Here to Read More

“We are excited to add [the] Raybestos and Luberfiner comprehensive product lines to our market-leading portfolio of aftermarket brands,” said Guy Andrysick, chief marketing officer at First Brands Group. “Both Raybestos and LuberFiner are important and natural complements to our current vehicle maintenance and vehicle repair product solutions. We have strengthened our supplier position to support all customers with one of the most comprehensive portfolios of replacement products in the North American automotive aftermarket.”

The acquisitions are effective immediately.