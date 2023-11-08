 Raybestos Launches R-Line+ Rotor

Raybestos debuted R-Line+ Rotor, featuring resilient resin material, advanced metallurgy and enhanced surface finish for consistent braking.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Raybestos R-Line+ Rotor

Raybestos has announced the launch of its new Raybestos R-Line+ Rotor. The R-Line+ Rotor features a resin-modified material that is chemically resilient, on the hat and edges. The company said this provides protection against rust and corrosion caused by harsh environmental conditions. In addition to its enhanced corrosion resistance, Raybestos said the R-Line+ Rotor brings the following features:

  • Superior surface finish for consistent braking;
  • Low initial lateral run-out and disc thickness variation for smooth, vibration-free braking;
  • Advanced metallurgy for structural strength and heat transfer;
  • OE vane design and plate thickness for heat capacity and strength;
  • Precision balance for vibration-free performance.

This new line will also feature new packaging, a black box with a graphic side label.

