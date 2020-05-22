Raybestos Expands Element3 Caliper Coverage

Raybestos has expanded its Element3 brake caliper line with the addition of new part numbers, covering over 13 million vehicles-in-operation (VIO).
Additions to the Element3 caliper line include coverage for the following popular late model truck and SUV applications:
- Toyota: Tundra 2015-2018; Sequoia 2015-2018
- Ford: Expedition 2010-2017; Expedition EL 2015-2016; F-150 2010-2011; F-150 2015-2017; F-350 Super Duty 2013-2016; F-450 Super Duty 2013-2014
- Lincoln Navigator 2009-2017
- Chevrolet: Silverado 2500 HD 2011-2019; Silverado 3500 HD 2011-2019; Suburban 2016-2019
- GMC: Sierra 2500 HD 2011-2019; Sierra 3500 HD 2011-2019
- Nissan: NV1500 2018; NV2500 2018; 3500 2018; Titan XD 2018