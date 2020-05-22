Connect with us
EHT-Caliper-Raybestos

Undercar

Raybestos Expands Element3 Caliper Coverage

Additions to the Element3 caliper line include coverage for late-model truck and SUV applications.
Advertisement
Tire Review Staff

on

Raybestos has expanded its Element3 brake caliper line with the addition of new part numbers, covering over 13 million vehicles-in-operation (VIO).

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Additions to the Element3 caliper line include coverage for the following popular late model truck and SUV applications:

  • Toyota: Tundra 2015-2018; Sequoia 2015-2018
  • Ford: Expedition 2010-2017; Expedition EL 2015-2016; F-150 2010-2011; F-150 2015-2017; F-350 Super Duty 2013-2016; F-450 Super Duty 2013-2014
  • Lincoln Navigator 2009-2017
  • Chevrolet: Silverado 2500 HD 2011-2019; Silverado 3500 HD 2011-2019; Suburban 2016-2019
  • GMC: Sierra 2500 HD 2011-2019; Sierra 3500 HD 2011-2019
  • Nissan: NV1500 2018; NV2500 2018; 3500 2018; Titan XD 2018

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

NRS Brakes Launches New Galvanized Brake Pad Line

Nissan Suspension Inspection & Restoration

Arnott Introduces Air Suspension Shock for 2004-2010 Infiniti, Nissan Armada

Servicing BMW 1 Series 2008-2013 Brakes

Advertisement

on

Raybestos Expands Element3 Caliper Coverage

on

Continental Releases ATE Plastilube Brake Lubricant

on

Complete Wheel Bearing Service

on

What RFV Means to the Tire Industry, Part II
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

Tires: Feds: Auto Repair ‘Essential’ Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Featured: What is 0W16 Oil and How is It Different than 0W20?

Tires: UPDATED: Tire Dealers Increase COVID-19 Precautions

Passenger/Light Truck: Toyo Tire Debuts Open Country A/T III

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Battle-Axe Garage Equipment Manufacture

Contact: Jimmy SuPhone: 0086 760 86366657Fax: 0086 760 86366658
Jinwan Industry park , Zhongshan 528463
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Bushing Testing: How to Tell When a Bushing is Bad

Brake Rotors: When To Resurface And When To Replace

Back2Basics 5: Step-by-Step vehicle alignment

Fuel System Definitions and Diagnostic Trouble Codes
Connect