Raybestos Offers Free Online Training Resources

The Raybestos website is being regularly updated with training resources that can be accessed free-of-charge, including how-to videos, technical bulletins, braking news and tech tips to expand the knowledge needed to perform the textbook brake job, the company says.

With more than 75 videos available, technicians can watch brief how-to sessions with Raybestos trainers on a variety of topics, including “How Electronic Parking Brakes Work,” “How to Repair a Brake Hose” and “Adjusting Parking Brakes.” The full selection of videos can be viewed at www.brakepartsinc.com/raybestos/how-to-videos.

Raybestos offers technical bulletins that cover various brake conditions that are known to occur in vehicles. The company says each technical bulletin contains the vehicle involved, the condition and the repair procedure.

