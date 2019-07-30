Raybestos Adds Technician Portal to Website

Raybestos has added a Brake Solutions & Training Online Portal (STOP) for professional repair technicians to its website, according to Kristin Grons, marketing manager for Brake Parts Inc LLC (BPI).

The company says the password-protected site offers visitors access to how-to videos, technical service bulletins, tips and tricks, customer resources and more. Technicians can unlock detailed, application-specific repair procedures and can also share their own tips and tricks with other technicians, as well as find local distributors that carry Raybestos brake products.

Technicians can register online at https://www.brakepartsinc.com/raybestos/how-to-videos/register.html.