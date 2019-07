Purolator recently introduced 61 new part numbers for the Purolator, PurolatorONE and PurolatorTECH product lines.

These new part numbers include oil, air, cabin air and fuel filters covering late model applications through 2019.

The new part numbers fit a variety of popular models such as Chevrolet Cruze, Honda Accord, Kia Sorrento, Subaru Forester and others.