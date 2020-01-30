Connect with us
PushReport-Hunter

Products

Hunter Engineering Debuts HunterNet Trend Reports Productivity Tool

With HunterNet Trend Reports, in-depth performance reports are automatically delivered via email, allowing managers and owners to see shop performance over time.
Advertisement
Tire Review Staff

on

Hunter Engineering Co. has announced the release of HunterNet Trend Reports, a new data-driven productivity tool that shows shop equipment use and productivity trends over a seven-day period.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

With Trend Reports, shops can set goals to identify presented and missed opportunities for alignment and tires. The company says in-depth performance reports are automatically delivered via email, allowing managers and owners to see shop performance over time.

Hunter’s first-generation performance monitoring tool, Push Reports, includes an overview for one given day in addition to a seven-day trend performance.

HunterNet Trend Reports are powered through Hunter’s business intelligence tool, HunterNet, which connects Hunter equipment and provides shops with real-time data and management reports. Trend Reports are included at no additional cost in the HunterNet suite of connected functions.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Hunter Engineering Debuts HunterNet Trend Reports Productivity Tool

on

ATE Original Brake Pads Released for European Makes, Models

on

Petlas Releases New Forklift Tire

on

KYB Releases New Part Numbers Covering 21M Vehicles
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

TPMS: Schrader TPMS Solutions Introduces EZ-Sensor GO

Featured: Ford TPMS Service Tips

Featured: Skid Steer Tire/Track Maintenance Tips

Business Operations: Want to Win the Google Game? Be ‘Human’

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

ATEQ TPMS Tools, LC

ATEQ TPMS Tools, LC
Phone: 888-621-8767
35990 Industrial Rd., Livonia MI 48150
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Blizzak-DM-V2 Blizzak-DM-V2

Products

Next Generation Blizzak

Featured

Toyo’s Celsius Plans to One-up All-Season Tires
Cooper-Discoverer-XT4 Cooper-Discoverer-XT4

Featured

Cooper Develops All-Terrain for Canadian Drivers

Featured

#SEMA/GTE: Hercules Launches Ironman All Country M/T
Connect