Hunter Engineering Debuts HunterNet Trend Reports Productivity Tool

Hunter Engineering Co . has announced the release of HunterNet Trend Reports, a new data-driven productivity tool that shows shop equipment use and productivity trends over a seven-day period.

With Trend Reports, shops can set goals to identify presented and missed opportunities for alignment and tires. The company says in-depth performance reports are automatically delivered via email, allowing managers and owners to see shop performance over time.

Hunter’s first-generation performance monitoring tool, Push Reports, includes an overview for one given day in addition to a seven-day trend performance.

HunterNet Trend Reports are powered through Hunter’s business intelligence tool, HunterNet, which connects Hunter equipment and provides shops with real-time data and management reports. Trend Reports are included at no additional cost in the HunterNet suite of connected functions.