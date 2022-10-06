The Importance of Cabin Air Filters on Severe Service Vehicles

Severe service vehicles are used in many rugged applications, which means preventative maintenance is key to keep them rolling and working. These types of vehicles are mainly driven in heavy-duty traffic in hot weather, in hilly or mountainous terrain and frequently tow a trailer. They’re also used for high-speed or competitive driving, or used for taxi, police or delivery service. A vehicle only needs to meet one of the requirements to qualify for severe service. But, all of them together sounds a lot like the average family vehicle during the summer months.

Severe service vehicles mean maintenance intervals for fluids and filters are decreased in time and mileage to protect the vehicle in these harsh conditions. Severe service also includes the interior. Under extreme conditions, like heavy city traffic, the cabin air filter could be exposed to more particulates in the air that contain inert allergens that can cause respiratory issues. These inert allergens include soot, brake dust and dirt. Some cabin air filters can even filter out virus aerosols.

Not having a fresh and high-quality cabin air filter can mean severe service for the occupants who spend on average 300 hours inside a year. Cabin air filters also protect the HVAC system from particulates and debris that can contaminate and clog the heater and evaporator cores. Even the most minor blockage can cause diminished air condition and defrost performance.

How do you inform the customer that they need to replace their cabin air filter? First, you can show them the condition of their current filter. Around 95% of vehicles on the roads have cabin air filters. Most are easy to access, either in the interior or under the hood. Second, show them the owner’s manual or service information describing severe service and the replacement recommendations for the cabin air filter. With these two items, you will get them talking and thinking about the cabin air filter.

Here is another item to get them talking: The average age of the vehicle on the road is more than 12 years old, and so is the owner’s manual in the glove box. While the owner’s manual hasn’t been updated, cabin air filters have been updated and even upgraded. Purolator Boss premium cabin air filters with Febreze freshness, block and control odors while preventing mold and bacteria growth on the filter.

The maximum-performance filtration technology also filters out virus aerosols, a vital defense mechanism in today’s environment. The highly efficient particulate layer blocks up to 99% of fine particles, like road dirt, brake dust, soot, pollen and other inert allergens from entering the vehicle’s cabin, all while optimizing airflow through the HVAC system. This is a technology that didn’t exist over 20 years ago, and by staying updated on vehicle technology changes and advances, you can give your customers the best service for their severe service vehicle.

