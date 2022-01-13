Connect with us
OE vs. Replacement Tires

OE tires are what you find on your car when you purchase a new vehicle, and tire manufacturers work closely with car manufacturers to develop these. According to experts at Continental Tire, OE tires are purpose-built to bring out the unique characteristics of a vehicle and optimize performance.

This is necessary because not all vehicles are the same. They come in different sizes, makes and models and have different driving objectives, which translates into having specific needs for the tires put on them.

Take the ID.3 from Volkswagen for example, which is a compact electric car fitted with Continental’s summer and winter tires EcoContact 6 and WinterContact TS 850 P with ContiSeal technology that’s tailored to the requirements of the vehicle. These tires seal punctures of the tread and prevent tire damage. The tires also work in conjunction with the high-performance vehicle server Continental supplies for electric vehicles like the ID.3.

To ensure OE tires offer the best performance for the vehicle, Continental runs its OE tires through more than 100 tests to assess things like maximum speed, handling, comfort, noise level and mileage. The company also tests how effectively a vehicle can brake in wet and dry conditions with its tires so that they’re form fitted for the vehicle that comes off the showroom floor.

Let’s say you’ve been driving your vehicle for a while and want tires that offer something different from the OE tires. You may want a tire with decreased rolling resistance, longer treadwear or reduced road noise. This is where replacement tires come in, and customers have high expectations for these tires. They should perform like the OE tire and last longer due to their performance characteristics.

Maybe you have a customer who drives an SUV that came with all-season tires they liked but didn’t love and they are interested in buying a tire with year-round traction. A possibility for them might be the Continental ExtremeContact DWS06 Plus, which is an all-season, ultra-high performance tire for passenger cars, crossovers and SUVs. Given its wet and dry braking capabilities, wet and dry handling and improved snow and ice performance, it could be the perfect option for your customer who wants year-round traction.

It’s important for tire dealers to educate their customers on the different options available to them and help them find a set of tires that meet their performance needs and driving style.

Consumers don’t have much of a choice in the tires that come on their vehicle, but they can work with their trusted dealer to find a replacement set that meets their needs.

This video is sponsored by Continental Tire.

