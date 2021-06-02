Continental Introduces New ExtremeContact Force

Click Here to Read More

The company says the tire is ideal for endurance racing. The ExtremeContact Force comes complete with SportPlus Technology, which provides responsive handling, better grip on wet roads and extended tread life.

or racers who value consistent lap times and predictability on track in both dry and wet conditions, the ExtremeContact™ Force is an optimal tire for endurance race events and track days alike.

“We are very excited to launch the ExtremeContact Force,” said Travis Roffler, director of marketing for Continental Tire. “This is a tire that racers around the country have been asking to see from us, and the feedback we’ve received about the tire thus far is just phenomenal. We’re thrilled that people are so excited about this new tire, and we’re looking forward to seeing the results that people will see on track with the grip these tires have to offer.”