Continental-New-Tire

Passenger/Light Truck

Continental Introduces New ExtremeContact Force

The Continental ExtremeContact Force comes complete with SportPlus Technology, which provides responsive handling, better grip on wet roads and extended tread life.
Tire Review Staff

on

Continental Tire has launched the new ExtremeContact Force, a summer competition tire for both enthusiasts and professionals.

The company says the tire is ideal for endurance racing. The ExtremeContact Force comes complete with SportPlus Technology, which provides responsive handling, better grip on wet roads and extended tread life.

For racers who value consistent lap times and predictability on track in both dry and wet conditions, the ExtremeContact™ Force is an optimal tire for endurance race events and track days alike. 

"We are very excited to launch the ExtremeContact Force," said Travis Roffler, director of marketing for Continental Tire. "This is a tire that racers around the country have been asking to see from us, and the feedback we've received about the tire thus far is just phenomenal. We're thrilled that people are so excited about this new tire, and we're looking forward to seeing the results that people will see on track with the grip these tires have to offer."

"After several years of collaboration between Hoosier and Continental engineers, we have come up with an endurance competition tire like no other," added Jeff Speer, circuit product manager for Hoosier Tire. "The combination of durability, safety and wet traction technology from Continental and the speed, agility, extreme grip, and driver confidence technology from Hoosier, makes a great pairing in a true ultra-high performance street and track competition tire."

The ExtremeContact Force is available at Tire Rack and Hoosier Tire distributors.

