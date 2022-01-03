Connect with us

People

Continental Appoints New Tire Heads for Asia, Europe

Continental started the new business year with new heads of its passenger car and truck tire replacement business in the EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) and APAC (Asia-Pacific) regions.
Advertisement
Madeleine Winer

on

Continental started the new business year on Jan. 1 with new heads of its passenger car and truck tire replacement business in the EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) and APAC (Asia-Pacific) regions.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Ferdinand Hoyos will manage Continental’s replacement tire business in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and, as a member of the Tire Board, will continue to report to Christian Kötz, who as a member of the Executive Board of Continental AG is responsible for the tires business area, the company said. Hoyos has been heading Continental’s replacement tire business in the APAC region since 2018. He succeeds Philipp Hirschheydt, who is moving to Continental’s Automotive group sector. Beginning in 2022, he will lead the new user experience business area there. The new head of the replacement tire business in the APAC region and thus the successor to Ferdinand Hoyos is Dalibor Kalina. As a future member of the Tire Board, he will report directly to Christian Kötz. Kalina has been head of Continental’s passenger car replacement tire business in China since 2015.

Advertisement

Ferdinand Hoyos started his career as a consultant in strategy and corporate finance before joining Continental in 2006. Among other positions, he was head of Continental’s M&A and corporate real estate management team, and led the replacement tire business in the Andina Region (Ecuador, Venezuela, Colombia, Peru, Bolivia, and Chile). Since 2018, Hoyos has been heading the replacement tire business in the APAC (Asia-Pacific) region.

Philipp Hirschheydt held various positions in corporate finance and M&A in the banking sector before joining Continental in 2007, where he gained experience in both the Automotive and Tires divisions and at the corporate level of Continental. He has been responsible for the replacement tire business for the EMEA region (Europe, Middle East, Africa) since 2018.

Advertisement

Dalibor Kalina started his career at the Slovakian tire manufacturer Matador, part of Continental since 2007. He held various positions in the sales division there before becoming Managing Director of Matador in 2007, where he was responsible for the company’s integration into Continental’s tires business. This was followed by management positions at Continental Barum (Czech Republic) and Continental Tires China. His most recent position was market head for the passenger car replacement tire business in China.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

People: Michelin Appoints New HR Officer in North America

People: Best-One of Indy CEO Dennis Dickson Retires

People: Goodyear Appoints Cooper Execs to Manufacturing, Supply Chain Posts

People: TIA Selects Dick Gust as Next CEO

Advertisement

on

Continental Appoints New Tire Heads for Asia, Europe

on

How Tire Dealers Gave Back in 2021

on

BKT USA President Mehta to Retire; Kershaw To Take the Helm

on

Former Fountain Tire CEO and Board Chair, Brian Hesje, Dies
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Passenger/Light Truck: Hankook Tire Reveals New R/T Dynapro XT, AT2 Xtreme Tires

Passenger/Light Truck: Vredestein Enters LT Segment in N.A. With Pinza A/T Launch

Passenger/Light Truck: Sneak Peek: Kenda Tire’s Next-Gen Mud-Terrain Tire

Business Operations: Microlearning Makes the Tire Industry Smarter, More Profitable

Tires: Bridgestone Launches New Alenza AS Ultra Tire

Digital Edition

Current Pocast
play
Adopting an Athlete's Mindset in Business with Craig Tate

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

China Manufacturers Alliance (CMA)

China Manufacturers Alliance (CMA)
Phone: 626-301-9575
406 E. Huntington Dr., Ste 200, Monrovia CA 91016
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

People

Sumitomo’s Smallwood to Retire; Darren Thomas to Succeed Him

People

Michelin Appoints New HR Officer in North America
BKT-leadership-changes-mehta-kershaw BKT-leadership-changes-mehta-kershaw

People

BKT USA President Mehta to Retire; Kershaw To Take the Helm

People

How Tire Dealers Gave Back in 2021
Connect
Tire Review Magazine