Continental Appoints New Tire Heads for Asia, Europe

Continental started the new business year on Jan. 1 with new heads of its passenger car and truck tire replacement business in the EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) and APAC (Asia-Pacific) regions.

Ferdinand Hoyos will manage Continental’s replacement tire business in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and, as a member of the Tire Board, will continue to report to Christian Kötz, who as a member of the Executive Board of Continental AG is responsible for the tires business area, the company said. Hoyos has been heading Continental’s replacement tire business in the APAC region since 2018. He succeeds Philipp Hirschheydt, who is moving to Continental’s Automotive group sector. Beginning in 2022, he will lead the new user experience business area there. The new head of the replacement tire business in the APAC region and thus the successor to Ferdinand Hoyos is Dalibor Kalina. As a future member of the Tire Board, he will report directly to Christian Kötz. Kalina has been head of Continental’s passenger car replacement tire business in China since 2015.

Ferdinand Hoyos started his career as a consultant in strategy and corporate finance before joining Continental in 2006. Among other positions, he was head of Continental’s M&A and corporate real estate management team, and led the replacement tire business in the Andina Region (Ecuador, Venezuela, Colombia, Peru, Bolivia, and Chile). Since 2018, Hoyos has been heading the replacement tire business in the APAC (Asia-Pacific) region. Philipp Hirschheydt held various positions in corporate finance and M&A in the banking sector before joining Continental in 2007, where he gained experience in both the Automotive and Tires divisions and at the corporate level of Continental. He has been responsible for the replacement tire business for the EMEA region (Europe, Middle East, Africa) since 2018.

