Continental introduces digital tool to check truck tire health

Continental Tire is introducing ContiConnect Lite to create a bridge between tire sensors and tire management. The manufacturer said ContiConnet Lite is a free-of-charge gateway to selected ContiConnect functionality via a smartphone. With ContiConnect Lite, Continental said it’s allowing fleets and truck drivers to test the system for free to show them how routine tire checks can improve the overall health and maintenance of vehicle’s tires.

ContiConnect Lite is for those who have Generation II sensors or Continental Intelligent Tires but haven’t signed up for a yard reader or a live system. ContiConnect Lite allows users to access their tire data via bluetooth and connects to the ContiConnect On-Site app to share tire pressure and temperature (TPMS) with the user. The user should register online to gain instant information about their tires’ conditions.

Using the system, Continental said users can create, manage and configure up to five vehicles and track the tire data. In addition, Continental said ContiConnect Lite can also help save on fuel costs and enable easy tire checks. Users can get started by downloading the ContiConnect On-Site app and registering for ContiConnect Lite. The app is available on IOS and Android phones.